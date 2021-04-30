    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 18th, 2021

    Session on “Petroleum Refinery” Advantage Vidarbha on 19th June, 2021 | 4.30 pm

    Vidarbha Industries Association is organizing a session on “Advantages of Petroleum Refinery in Vidarbha” on Saturday, 19th June, 2021 from 4.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur or through zoom.

    An expert in refinery, VINAYAK MARATHE, former Sr. Vice President of Reliance Industries Ltd will be addressing and interacting with members and sharing the viability and benefits of this project for whole of the central India region, will be the key speaker of the session.

    Vinayak Marathe is having more than 40 years’ experience in Operation, Factory Management, Large green & brown field projects – from technology selection to commissioning, Evaluation, customization & implementation of world class safety and operation risk management systems, HSE leadership, algal based biofuel, and R&D Planning and Strategy. He is graduated from LIT Nagpur in 1979.

    On this occasion, Shivkumar Rao, President of VED Council; Pradeep Maheshwari, Refinery Project Director & VED Council Member who has taken all the initiative for development of this project for Vidarbha and J F Salve, Advisor of Solar Group of Industries, Nagpur will also share their perspectives.

    Interested members may attend the session at VIA Auditorium or join the session on Zoom meeting ID : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265340842 or 892 6534 0842.

    For more details VIA: 0712-2554090 / 2561211.

    Members of the association, industrialists, MSMEs and those interested in refinery based smaller projects are cordially invited to attend the session at VIA or join on zoom, says a press note issued by Gaurav Sarda, Hon. Secretary & Pankaj Bakshi, Convenor – VIA.

