Medical leave for Rs 100!! 150 cops dodged duty during Ganeshotsav bandobast ‘fraudulently’: Report

Nagpur: In a damning revelation, it has come to the fore that around 150 police personnel had taken medical leave ‘fraudulently’ and dodged duty during Ganeshotsav bandobast. It was found that 90 percent Sick Leaves had signatures of two doctors. So these two doctors have also come under scanner. The information was shared by none other than the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar himself. During the investigation, it has come to light that the Sick Pass (Medical Leave) was procured from these doctors for Rs 100, according to a report in a local Marathi daily.

Recently, Suchita Balamwar (50), a woman police constable, died in an accident. An internal discussion was going on that she died in the accident while rushing to work. The Commissioner of Police expressed grief over the death of the woman cop. However, for the past few days, the police bandobast has been going on continuously. Now again there is the stress on police personnel for the India-Australia match, Navratri, Durga Devi Visarjan, Dussehra, Ravan Dahan, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, and the RSS event. Therefore, the ‘roll call’ of the police on duty is mandatory, the report said.

As the police have to do duty for 12 hours instead of eight hours only, many police personnel get medical leave dubiously. 150 personnel got medical leave during Ganeshotsav. Of those, 90 percent of the personnel’s leaves were signed by only two doctors. This leave has been obtained by paying Rs 100. The Commissioner of Police informed that the entire matter will be investigated.

Changes in medical leave rule:

According to the report and the Commissioner of Police, Sick Pass (Medical Leave) will be available at Police Commissionerate. If a police personnel’s health has really deteriorated, then a police hospital ambulance will go to his or her home. He will now get medical leave after checking his health. This rule will be made more strict now, the report said.

