In Pics: Team India, Australia arrive in Nagpur, set to lock horns in Nagpur on Sept 23

Nagpur: Team India and Australia cricket team arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur by a Chartered flight here, at around 3.20 pm on Wednesday.

Following their arrival Team India left for Hotel Radisson Blu, while team Australia is staying at Le Meridien.

The two teams would be practicing on Thursday at Jamtha stadium.

Team Australia would practice from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm while team India would practice from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Nitin Menon and K N Anantpadmanabhan are the on field umpires for the match while Virendra Sharma has been appointed as 3rd Umpire.

Redemption counter for online ticket holders is functional at VCA Civil lines, Nagpur from 10:00 am to 7:00 PM.

All the on-line ticket holders are requested to redeem their tickets from VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

In the meantime, VCA has geared up to host the 2nd T20 match in newly installed flood lights. The match would start at 7 PM.

Timings of the match are:

First Session – 07:00 pm to 08:25 pm

Interval – 08:25 pm to 08:45 pm

Second Session – 08:45 pm to end of play

India suffered a crushing defeat in the 1st T20 in Mohali on Tuesday. The caravan of both teams has now moved to Nagpur for the 2nd T20 on September 23, Friday, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha. But with predictions of rain, things don’t look good for fans.

Australia claimed a stunning four-wicket victory over India on Tuesday at the PCA Stadium by completing the ninth-highest run chase in T20I cricket history.

All eyes will be on now the second T20 of the three-match series, which will be a do-or-die clash for Team India.

All Pics by Sandeep Gurghate

