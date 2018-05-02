Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison

Nagpur: With the crack of dawn on Wednesday and the sighting of moon a night before, members from Muslim community gathered at various open grounds in Nagpur to offer Namaz to the Almighty Allah. Dressed in whites, the followers thronged at Young Muslim Ground at Mominpura and at Jafar Nagar and bowed in full regards to their deity. All the mosques in the city have arranged for special namaz session.

Post offering prayers, the festival enthusiasts exchanged greetings and good wishes with each other. They had the happy times with their families, friends and dear ones who enjoyed the delicious sheer korma and home-cooked biryani.

Well, Nagpur Today also extends warm Eid Wishes to all its readers and well wishers.



