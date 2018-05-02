Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 3rd, 2019

Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal installs idol in mountain-shaped pandal

Nagpur: Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal, Sindhi Colony, Kadbi Square, has installed idol of Goddess Durga in a mountain-shaped pandal with the theme of ‘Mountain Land.’ The Mandal has also instyalled idols of Mansa Devi, Renuka Devi and Tanot Maa. Atop the mountain, idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed.

Mandal is organising Maha Prasad daily. A tableu of Lion and stream has become attraction along with the digital screen graphics. Devotees throng the pandal for darshan of Goddess Durga and witness beautiful pandal.

Havan puja has been organised on Maha Ashtami on October 6 and Jagran on October 7. Visarjan of Goddess Durga idol will take place on October 9. Garba Raas is also being organised by Mandal.

Happening Nagpur
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Two men abuse woman sexually, abet her suicide in MIDC
Two men abuse woman sexually, abet her suicide in MIDC
Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Hudkeshwar
Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
सोशल मिडियावर ‘फेक न्यूज’चा तडका : अजित पारसे.
सोशल मिडियावर ‘फेक न्यूज’चा तडका : अजित पारसे.
वडोदा येथे पशुपालक जनसंपर्क शिबीर
वडोदा येथे पशुपालक जनसंपर्क शिबीर
Hindi News
गोंदिया में चुनावी जंग: असली बीजेपी बनाम नकली बीजेपी
गोंदिया में चुनावी जंग: असली बीजेपी बनाम नकली बीजेपी
दक्षिण नागपुर से भाजपा के नगरसेवक सतीश होले ने भरा निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन
दक्षिण नागपुर से भाजपा के नगरसेवक सतीश होले ने भरा निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन
Trending News
Cong’s Vikas Thakre, Girish Pandav, Bunty Shelke file papers for Nagpur West, South, Central seats
Cong’s Vikas Thakre, Girish Pandav, Bunty Shelke file papers for Nagpur West, South, Central seats
Maha Assembly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Maha Assembly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis
Featured News
Video: Manmode files nomination for Nagpur South seat as Independent candidate
Video: Manmode files nomination for Nagpur South seat as Independent candidate
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
Bunty Shelke from Nagpur Central and Hazare from East in Congress 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
Trending In Nagpur
दक्षिण नागपुर से भाजपा के नगरसेवक सतीश होले ने भरा निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन
दक्षिण नागपुर से भाजपा के नगरसेवक सतीश होले ने भरा निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन
विडिओ : कांग्रेस के गिरीश पांडव (दक्षिण ),बंटी शेलके(मध्य ) और विकास ठाकरे (पश्चिम ) ने भरा नामांकन
विडिओ : कांग्रेस के गिरीश पांडव (दक्षिण ),बंटी शेलके(मध्य ) और विकास ठाकरे (पश्चिम ) ने भरा नामांकन
BJP 3rd list: Phuke from Sakoli, Reddy to represent Ramtek
BJP 3rd list: Phuke from Sakoli, Reddy to represent Ramtek
आकर्षण का केंद्र बना माउंटेन थीम में विराजी मेकोसाबाग की देवी
आकर्षण का केंद्र बना माउंटेन थीम में विराजी मेकोसाबाग की देवी
CR’s Nagpur Division becomes first to advertise in all types of mobile assets of Railway
CR’s Nagpur Division becomes first to advertise in all types of mobile assets of Railway
Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal installs idol in mountain-shaped pandal
Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal installs idol in mountain-shaped pandal
NHAI undertakes ‘Shramdan’ for plastic free highways
NHAI undertakes ‘Shramdan’ for plastic free highways
गोधनी मार्ग पर मालगाड़ी पटरी से उतरी
गोधनी मार्ग पर मालगाड़ी पटरी से उतरी
Two men abuse woman sexually, abet her suicide in MIDC
Two men abuse woman sexually, abet her suicide in MIDC
सीएमपीडीआई, क्षेत्रीय संस्थानद्वारा स्वच्छता रैली संपन्न
सीएमपीडीआई, क्षेत्रीय संस्थानद्वारा स्वच्छता रैली संपन्न
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145