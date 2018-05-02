Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal installs idol in mountain-shaped pandal

Nagpur: Mecosabagh Navratra Durga Utsav Mandal, Sindhi Colony, Kadbi Square, has installed idol of Goddess Durga in a mountain-shaped pandal with the theme of ‘Mountain Land.’ The Mandal has also instyalled idols of Mansa Devi, Renuka Devi and Tanot Maa. Atop the mountain, idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed.

Mandal is organising Maha Prasad daily. A tableu of Lion and stream has become attraction along with the digital screen graphics. Devotees throng the pandal for darshan of Goddess Durga and witness beautiful pandal.

Havan puja has been organised on Maha Ashtami on October 6 and Jagran on October 7. Visarjan of Goddess Durga idol will take place on October 9. Garba Raas is also being organised by Mandal.