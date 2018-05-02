NHAI undertakes ‘Shramdan’ for plastic free highways

Nagpur: Officials and employees of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Nagpur office, undertook ‘Shramdan’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as part of an ambitious drive against Single-Use Plastic and making national highways ‘Plastic free highways.’ The ‘Shramdan’ was undertaken at University Campus near Futala Square.

The NHAI officials and employees collected plastic waste during the ‘Shramdan’ under Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan. Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Debadwar, NHAI’s Nagpur Division Superintending Engineer Naresh Borkar were present on the occasion. Teams of NHAI also undertook ‘Shramdan’ Amravati National Highway. Debadwar administered Swacchata pledge to the participants of Shramdan and also planted trees along the national highway.

Swacchata rally by CMPDI:

The Coal India subsidiary CMPDI Regional Institute-4, under the leadership of Regional Director Rajesh Kumar ‘Amar’ took out a Swacchata rally to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The rally was part of Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan and was taken out from Jaripatka, Kasturba Nagar office of CMPDI Regional Institute-4. The rally gave message of not to use single use plastic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on Independence Day.

Officials and employees of CMPDI collected plastic waste and put it on jute bags for disposal later. The institute appealed citizens not to use single use plastic bags.

Central Ground Water Board:

Paying tributed to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) Nagpur office celebrated Swacchata Diwas. The officials and employees of CGWB incluiding Nagpur office head Dr P K Jain took pladge to make India plastic free. Dr Jain declared CGWB premises ‘single use plastic free.’ Executive Engineer Kalyan Jatav and other senior officials undertook ‘Shramdan’ for three hours in Civil Lines area and S S Building and collected plastic waste.

The Programme Director Dr Rajani Kant Sharma informed that 95 lakh tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the country every year. Out of this, 38 lakh tonnes plastic waste finds place in rivers, nullahs and vacant lands. Plastic waste is hazardous not only for environment but also for health of humans, he stated.