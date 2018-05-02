Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday invoked the Epidemic Act and Essentials Service Act to ensure social distancing to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The steps were taken as per the Maharashtra government’s directions, he said. The intention behind invoking these acts was to see to it that people do not leave house unnecessarily, he added.

    Nagpur has four confirmed coronavirus cases so far. Vehicle movement has been restricted near isolation centres and quarantine facilities, Mundhe said.

    Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls, spas, clubs, amusement parks and other such establishments have been closed, he said. All mass gatherings, functions, congregations are prohibited, he added.

    All private offices and businesses should remain closed, but exception is made for providers of drinking water, sewerage services, waste management services, banks, telecom services, transportation services, vendors of milk, vegetables and groceries, home delivery service by restaurants/eateries, warehouses, hospitals, medical stores and petrol pumps, he said. The police and assistant municipal commissioners have been asked to issue advisory to people not to gather in public places, Mundhe said.

    Spitting in public places and on roads will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Section 188 of IPC (defying public servant’s orders) will be invoked if these instructions are disobeyed, the commissioner warned. Mundhe, however, also asked people not to panic, saying essential services will be available.

