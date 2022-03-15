Traders burn Amazon effigy symbolising Holika Dahan

The practice adopted by Amazon in doing business has been termed as illegal, Immoral and ethical, it is beyond the principles of doing fair business practices said BC Bhartia at the time of Holi Milan celebration by traders in Nagpur. B C Bhartia Said that Amazon has exceeded the principles of fair way of doing business by giving deep discounts and predatory pricing. Confideration of all India traders have filed a complaint with competition commission of India and has also filed application to ministry of commerce Government of India against unethical business practises being going on by Amazon and other online companies.

CAIT has also demanded making of a policy for online business from Ministry of commerce. It is unfortunate that still, in spite of issue of draft policy, the final policy for doing online business has not been made. Presently because of on line business, traditional traders are being made to suffer huge business loss. In order to express displeasure the traders have burn Holika with symbolic name of Amazon.

Chairman of Team CAIT Nagpur, Gopal Aggarwal said that traders should not divide themselves under the name of religion or political parties. The religion of traders is to do business and they should concentrate on fair business practises. All the traders should stand unitedly for and in interest of business.

President of Team CAIT Nagpur, Kishor Dharashivkar said that we have traders of all status. The traders with huge capital should allow the Traders with marginal capital to remain in the market. As per preamble of our constitution, we are socialistic democratic Republic, but it is seen that the policies and the way of doing business is moving towards capitalist India. This is cause of concern for the country which has huge population like in India. All the traders should get equal opportunity to do business.



On the occasion there was musical program by Rajesh Durugkar and his team. Traders present enjoyed traditional snacks of Holi. Every one greeted each other with feeling of brotherhood.

Those how were prominently presented included Ashwin Mehadia Agarwal President Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, prabhakar deshmukh, Nikhilesh thakkar, Shri Shirish Tare Prant Sahyojak, Dhananjay Bhide, Purshottam girao, moreshwar wankhede, all from Swadeshi jagaran Manch dyaneahwar rakshak, Rajkumar Gupta, Farooque Akbani, ravindra Gupta, jaikrishna lalwani, govind Patel, Rekha Chaturvedi, krishna dayma, vinit rathode, chaya Sharma, rajni agnihotri, archana rastogi, Anil nagpal, nikunj dayma, moreshwar kakde, Sagar shivhare, kalpana pande Rajesh Ohri informed Secretary Vinod Gupta