Nagpur: The monsoon appears to have taken a pause in Nagpur, leaving residents to battle rising temperatures and intense humidity. Despite overcast skies and occasional drizzles, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C on Sunday, well above the seasonal average by 3.6°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6°C, showing a drop of 1.6°C from the previous day, but still failed to provide any real relief. The day began with cloudy skies and mild weather, but by afternoon, the sun broke through, raising the heat index. A few isolated locations in the city experienced brief spells of rain, but these were far too scattered and light to make an impact.

Dry Spell in Vidarbha

Nagpur’s situation is reflective of the broader trend across Vidarbha, where the monsoon has largely stayed away since the beginning of August. Apart from Brahmapuri, which recorded 12.8 mm of rainfall, and Buldhana with 1 mm, the rest of the region—including Nagpur—has seen little to no rain. Nagpur itself received only 0.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

As temperatures cross the 32°C mark in most Vidarbha districts, the combination of heat and humidity has made daily life increasingly uncomfortable for residents.

IMD Forecast: No Rain Relief Till August 7

According to the IMD forecast, no significant rainfall is expected in Nagpur or most parts of Vidarbha until August 7. The weather is likely to remain a mix of cloud cover and sunshine, with only a slight chance of light drizzles in isolated areas.

Though clouds may linger over the region, the IMD has clarified that conditions are not favorable for widespread or heavy monsoon activity in the immediate future.

Central Maharashtra on Rain Alert

While Vidarbha remains dry, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of Central Maharashtra, indicating chances of light to moderate rainfall in those regions over the coming days.

As Nagpur continues to wait for the return of meaningful monsoon showers, residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak afternoon hours.