Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive

Nagpur: Fumed over anti-encroachment drive initiated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), some miscreants reportedly gave life threats to Mayor Sandip Joshi and his family.

Mayor Joshi reportedly received a letter where some antisocial elements are threatening the Mayor, if they face any sort of inconvenience then Mayor Joshi and his family will have to face dire consequences.

Following the incident, Sadar police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further probe is underway.