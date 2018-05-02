Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Dec 8th, 2019

Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive

Nagpur: Fumed over anti-encroachment drive initiated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), some miscreants reportedly gave life threats to Mayor Sandip Joshi and his family.

Mayor Joshi reportedly received a letter where some antisocial elements are threatening the Mayor, if they face any sort of inconvenience then Mayor Joshi and his family will have to face dire consequences.

Following the incident, Sadar police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive
Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
Maharashtra News
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
Hindi News
धान का ऑनलाइन बिल बनाने के नाम पर किसानों की लूट
धान का ऑनलाइन बिल बनाने के नाम पर किसानों की लूट
शहर में गंदगी,अतिक्रमण,यातायात प्रावधान,पार्किंग पर हुई मैराथन चर्चा
शहर में गंदगी,अतिक्रमण,यातायात प्रावधान,पार्किंग पर हुई मैराथन चर्चा
Trending News
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Featured News
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Trending In Nagpur
Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive
Mayor Sandip Joshi gets life threat for anti encroachment drive
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
Stern action brings crime rate down; Nagpur cops No. 1 in action under MPDA in State
शहर में गंदगी,अतिक्रमण,यातायात प्रावधान,पार्किंग पर हुई मैराथन चर्चा
शहर में गंदगी,अतिक्रमण,यातायात प्रावधान,पार्किंग पर हुई मैराथन चर्चा
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
Tiger found dead
Tiger found dead
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145