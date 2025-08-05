Matru Seva Sangh Mahal Branch celebrates Foundation Day; Excellence in Nursing Award conferred

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Mahal branch of Matru Seva Sangh recently marked its Foundation Day by presenting the Excellence in Nursing Award to outstanding nursing professionals and students. The event was graced by Purushottam Borkar as the chief guest and Iravati Dani as the presiding chairperson.

The award is instituted in memory of Late Manorama Karhadkar through a donation by Pradeep Karhadkar and is presented annually to students of the Nursing Training Centre and a distinguished nurse for their exemplary service.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This year, the First-Year Awards were presented to Priya Dhopodkar and Nikita Saratkar, while Simran Uike and Prajakta Khandarkar received the Second-Year Awards. The 2025 Excellence in Nursing Award was announced by Aditi Huddar and conferred upon Sister Rajeshwari Zhadgaonkar by the dignitaries. Expressing her gratitude, Sister Zhadgaonkar thanked the organization for recognizing her work.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Purushottam Borkar highlighted the critical role of nurses in healthcare. “A nurse is the closest companion of a patient. From speaking to patients with compassion to preparing them for further treatment and understanding their pain, nurses perform a delicate balancing act while working tirelessly round the clock,” he said.

In her address, chairperson Iravati Dani emphasized the learning journey of nurses under doctors and teachers. “What doctors and teachers impart becomes the essence of their work,” she noted, while congratulating Sister Zhadgaonkar and the award-winning students.

The programme began with an introduction by Jayshree Bansod, while Aditi Huddar introduced the guests. Jai Jog proposed a vote of thanks.