‘Be the gift of life after death’: NMC urges citizens to pledge for organ donation

Advertisement



Nagpur: “One person can save up to eight lives even after death.” With this message, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has appealed to citizens to come forward for organ donation during the statewide Organ Donation Fortnight, being observed from August 3 to 13, 2025, as declared by the Maharashtra Public Health Department.

To mark the beginning of the campaign, NMC organized awareness drives on August 3 and 4 across 51 Urban Primary Health Centres and municipal hospitals in the city. Several public outreach programs will continue until August 13, aiming to dispel myths, overcome fears, and spread scientific information about organ donation.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Citizens can now register for organ donation with ease through the state government’s dedicated portal www.notto.abdm.gov.in. By entering their Aadhaar number or mobile number linked to Aadhaar, individuals can pledge for organ donation and receive instant confirmation online.

According to state government data, 1,324 patients in the Nagpur division are currently awaiting organ transplants. “Your one decision can give them a new lease of life,” the NMC Health Department emphasized in its appeal, urging residents to sign up through the official portal.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the campaign in the city. Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant, awareness drives will be conducted in schools, colleges, voluntary organizations, religious institutions, healthcare facilities, and through social activists.

“The aim is to break misconceptions about organ donation and make accurate scientific information accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Deepak Selokar, Medical Health Officer, NMC.