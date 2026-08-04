Matru Seva Sangh Mahal Branch begins centenary year in grand style

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Nagpur: Matru Seva Sangh’s Mahal Branch formally launched its centenary year celebrations with a grand inaugural ceremony, celebrating the institution’s century-long contribution to maternal and child healthcare and honouring the dedication of its nursing staff.

The programme was held at the sixth-floor auditorium of the Matru Seva Sangh Mahal campus. Pyare Zia Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, inaugurated the centenary celebrations, while Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme, renowned ophthalmologist and former Rajya Sabha MP, addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

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The event was attended by Kanchan Gadkari, President of the Matru Seva Sangh Mahal Branch, and Dr Lata Deshmukh, Secretary of Matru Seva Sangh, along with doctors, nurses, social workers, office-bearers of various organisations and a large number of citizens.

Speakers reflected on the institution’s remarkable 100-year journey and highlighted its significant contribution to maternal and child healthcare, as well as its commitment to serving society through quality medical care.

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On the occasion, Usha Dhoble was honoured with the ‘Best Nurses Award 2026’ in recognition of her outstanding dedication, compassion and exemplary service in patient care.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries praised the selfless service rendered by nurses and extended their congratulations to Matru Seva Sangh on entering its centenary year, commending the organisation’s enduring commitment to healthcare and social welfare.

The programme was compered by Rashmi Fadnavis, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Jayshree Bansod.

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