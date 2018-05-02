Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The students and entire staff of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Institute of Management Technology & Research (PDIMTR), Nagpur, celebrated the “Matribhasha Diwas” on February 22, 2020 with zeal.

    Every year across the world, February 21 is observed as International Mother Language Day. The Ministry of Human ResourceDevelopment, Government of India, wanted to promote usage of mother language and wanted to create awareness about the rich and diverse culture of our country.

    The students of MBA first year actively participated and demonstrated the importance of mother tongue by performing various arts like singing, Marathi folk dance known as Gondhal and Lavani. The students also recited poems in Hindi and Marathi. This was followed by a power point presentation on the management principles of Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj and his achievements.

    The anchors of the event also organized small quiz for the audience which created a better understanding on their mother tongue. The programme was ably supported by the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students of MBA. The event was co-ordinated by Aditi Jha. The guiding force behind the function was the Head of the Department Dr. Rajesh Timane and the Director Dr. Surendra Jichkar.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Cops raid Ace Cafe in Gokulpeth; owners, manager arrested
    Maharashtra News
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः दबंग रेती तस्करों के गिरेबान पर हाथ
    गोंदियाः दबंग रेती तस्करों के गिरेबान पर हाथ
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    शेतकर्‍यांची फसवणूक करणारे सरकार : बावनकुळे
    शेतकर्‍यांची फसवणूक करणारे सरकार : बावनकुळे
    OCHRI discounts and refunds hospital advance paid by relatives of Hinganghat burn victim
    OCHRI discounts and refunds hospital advance paid by relatives of Hinganghat burn victim
    स्वीडिश संसदीय प्रतिनिधीमंडळा च्या बैठकीत डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    स्वीडिश संसदीय प्रतिनिधीमंडळा च्या बैठकीत डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to inaugurate Free HLA Matching Camp for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Patients
    Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to inaugurate Free HLA Matching Camp for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Patients
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145