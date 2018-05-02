Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur

Nagpur: The students and entire staff of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Institute of Management Technology & Research (PDIMTR), Nagpur, celebrated the “Matribhasha Diwas” on February 22, 2020 with zeal.

Every year across the world, February 21 is observed as International Mother Language Day. The Ministry of Human ResourceDevelopment, Government of India, wanted to promote usage of mother language and wanted to create awareness about the rich and diverse culture of our country.

The students of MBA first year actively participated and demonstrated the importance of mother tongue by performing various arts like singing, Marathi folk dance known as Gondhal and Lavani. The students also recited poems in Hindi and Marathi. This was followed by a power point presentation on the management principles of Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj and his achievements.

The anchors of the event also organized small quiz for the audience which created a better understanding on their mother tongue. The programme was ably supported by the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students of MBA. The event was co-ordinated by Aditi Jha. The guiding force behind the function was the Head of the Department Dr. Rajesh Timane and the Director Dr. Surendra Jichkar.