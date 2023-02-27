“Mathematics compares the most diverse phenomena and discovers the secret analogies that unite them.”- Joseph Fourier

Mathematics is a fundamental part of human thought and logic. It is integral to understand the world and ourselves. It is the cradle of all creations, without which the world cannot move an inch. Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur hosted an Inter-School Math Talk Competition on 25th February, 2023. The main objective of organising this Math Talk was to encourage students to appreciate this subject and discover the endless possibilities it holds.

The participants were given an opportunity to reflect upon their own self-learning and understanding of Math in the most profound way by being in the authoritarian position over the content they presented. It also enhanced their presentation skills which are important in the present time. The competition had two categories. The participants of Grades VI to VIII competed against each other in the category called ‘Aryabhata’. The second category named ‘Ramanujan’ was for the students of Grades IX and X. The participants delivered talks on topics such as Recreational Math, The Amazing Number π (Pi), Baudhayana Geometry, Vedic Math- Algebra, etc.

Advertisement

The Prize Distribution Ceremony began with a melodious performance by the school choir. A delightful dance performance was presented by the students of Grade VII of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur. The winners of the competition were awarded certificates and medals for their outstanding performances.

The Chief Guest of the event, Mr. NaoremRoshnikumar Singh, Assistant Accounts Officer, Doordarshan, Nagpur, addressed the gathering and encouraged all the participants to continue exploring the possibilities of mathematics which is essential for the future success of our country. Principal, Ms. Ritu Sharma encouraged the participants to excel in the field of mathematics by developing the capacity and thinking skills required for the subject. The judges had a tough time deciding the winners as the participants put their best foot forward.

The competition brought out new dimensions to learning mathematics. It helped the participants to identify their capabilities and expand their knowledge.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement