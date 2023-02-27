Lady Entrepreneurs Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIALEW) organized a session on women entrepreneurs & the union budget, exploring opportunities & challenges with guest speaker Shivani Dani Wakhare, director of Honey bee institute, also a senate member of Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj University. President of LEW Mrs. Poonam Lala welcomed Shivani with floral bouquet & momento. In her presidential address Poonam Lala highlighted activities of VIA-LEW and gave the details of upcoming program which will held on occasion of Women day and informated regarding Best Women entrepreneurs awards & its different categories.

Guest speaker Shivani Dani Wakhare explained about the union budget which was presented by finance minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitaraman on 1st February. She emphasized how government finalize budget for the development of nation and their citizens. She also explained how government generate revenues and then spend on infrastructure which is beneficial for the growth of country. How much amount government spent on various schemes of all ministries. She explained budget in a very interesting and easy way. Vandana Sharma Past President conducted the program and Rashmi Kulkarni gave vote of thanks. Program was attended by Dr.Anita Rao, Reeta Lanjewar, Yogita Deshmukh and other members.

VIA LEW Best lady entrepreneur Award’s Nominations are now open. Award Categories are Manufacturing, Trading, Service, Social entrepreneurship

Applications will be accepted till 2nd March 2022-23.For more information please contact Poonam Lala (9823071939), Rashmi Kulkarni (9503129080), Vandana Sharma (9823044642), Manisha Bawankar (7387002535), Yogita Deshmukh (9545900901) or VIA Office 0712-2554090/2561211

