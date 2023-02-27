‘A day well spent creates moments to cherish for life.’

The much-awaited spectacular event of the year ‘Vasant Utsav 2023’ was organised on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 from 4 pm to 9 pm which offered all age groups a grand opportunity to have fun, frolic, a reason to smile, relax and unwind. The students of Grade VIII of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur took the initiative and left no stone unturned in making it a grand success. The Chief Guest, Shri Praveen Agrawal, an eminent businessman, Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director, DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur as well as the Guest of Honour and Shri IndrajeetParganiha, Bursar, DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur declared the fete open.

The fete was a day of festivities, as we celebrated the arrival of spring with various games, food stalls and a marketplace. It brought on a charming and attractive feeling which offered its visitors an opportunity to indulge in different activities, games, lip-smacking food items and shakes. The students along with their family members and friends came in multitudes to be a part of this extravaganza of food, melody and frolic.

The Exhibition Zone displayed the beautiful and expressive creations of the students in the form of drawings, paintings, models and impressive art and craft work. The Raffle Lucky Draw offered a wide range of attractive gifts including three bumper prizes and ten consolation prizes for the lucky winners.

The limelight of the event was the Fashion Show on the theme ‘Twinning Trends’ which encouraged students to tag along with their parents in matching attires. This was a fantastic opportunity for the parents to bond with their children and dress to impress and walk the ramp confidently to flaunt their fashionable outfits. The fashion show featured a vibrant display of the latest party wear dresses, traditional outfits and elegant summer wear.

The request corner played popular songs on demand and the school grounds throbbed to the musical beats. Overall, the event was a resounding success and a memorable one for all those who attended.

