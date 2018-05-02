Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019

#JCB Ki Khudaai now leads to major water pipeline burst in Besa, roads flooded, traffic disrupted

Nagpur: The hashtag #JCBKiKhudaai, breaking internet for the past couple of days flooded into pathetic scenario on Tuesday when one of these digging machines damaged a major water supply pipeline in Besa, leaving the area around completely flooded with water. In no time the water, continuously burst out of the pipe and turned busy main road into pool of water, forcing the residence to walk and travel through it.

More importantly, the incident is a terrible mishap because most of the city has been adversely affected by water shortage and on the other hands gallons of water was wasted in Besa.

Considering the water loss and repair work it is alleged that the locals would have to control their thirst for next couple of days.

Meanwhile, after the pipeline was damaged the roads were filled with water causing traffic and disruption. The commuters already face inconvenience daily due to the construction work and adding to their woes the pipeline burst made their situation worse.

