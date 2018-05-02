Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019

Ramdev Baba varsity to be setup in Nagpur

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet Tuesday approved a policy to develop Irrigation department’s guest houses, additional land and vacant colonies near dams on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The government is looking forward to generate funds by leasing out these properties, which would be utilised for maintenance of irrigation projects in the state, a statement from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that this project is expected to boost tourism. There are about 146 guest houses of Irrigation department in the state.

The council of minister also approved setting up two self-financed universities in Pune and Nagpur. As per the government, Shri Balaji university will be set up in Pune while Ramdev Baba varsity will be founded in Nagpur.

Through these two varsities, students from Nagpur and Pune can gain knowledge in various streams. “Apart from social reservations, 40 per cent seats will be reserved for students from Maharashtra,” the statement said.

