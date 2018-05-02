Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Sep 24th, 2020
    Massive fire at ONGC’s Surat plant after 3 blasts

    A major fire broke out at the Hazira Gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation plant in Surat in the early hours of Thursday.

    According to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel, three consecutive blasts at around 3 am at the plant sparked the fire.

    “Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far,” Patel said.

    He further said that the depressurisation of the pressurised gas system was underway.

    “We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency. The cause of the blasts is not yet known,” he added.

