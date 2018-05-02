Burn your stress by reviving your vibrancy.

Children today are falling prey to stress and depression due to their busy exaggerated slates and sedentary dietary.

This is because of our proclivity of consuming everything on the run every time. We tend to be so hastened that we end up either eating junk or staying starved for the day.

The major cogitation behind this is our desire of grabbing everything that comes our way. We have become highly competitive and urge to possess everything we aspire for. Here I am referring not only the students but adults too. Be it a job promotion or scoring higher in school exams, we all have our personal goals for which we keep toiling ourselves day and night!

Don’t you think we are actually exhausting our body like a machine? Even a machine needs maintenance and rest at a point of time, then why so careless about our own body? I totally comprehend the fact that we are engaged in fulfilling our objectives, but in mid of this, can we not give some time to our own self?

Of course we can! Just plan your routine in a way that you get a minimum of 30 minutes for yourself. Reschedule your day a night before. Like keep all the stuffs already arranged which you may need so that the morning hustle is reduced. If you wake up at 6am, try waking up at 5.30 am or maybe 5.45! Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep so that you stay well organised and energised all day.

Now the question arises what to be done in those 30 minutes? Exercise? Meditation? Yoga? Well, No! Those 30 minutes are all yours! Use them in your own unique way! Maybe cooking, writing, reading, doing something you are passionate about or just lying idle! Yes, you read it right. Reports suggest that on an average every human needs leisure time from the day to rejuvenate. So use this leisure the way you want it and just relax.

This was your routine for the week, what about weekends? Specially Sunday? Well, this is your cheat day! Eat Junk, sleep all day and don’t work at all! Just RELAX and CHILL.

Believe me Readers, once you start following this, you’ll never get any “Monday Blues” and everyday will be a happy day for you.