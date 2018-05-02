Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Sep 24th, 2020

    Rs 2.39 lakh stolen from Canara Bank ATM in Wadi

    Nagpur: Two unidentified miscreants managed to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) at Canara Bank and stole away Rs 2.39 lakh from it. The bank is situated on the first floor of Sheetal Complex in Wadi area.

    The theft took place between September 7 and September 9. Posing as customers, two thieves entered the ATM kiosk.

    One of them started making some transaction while the other somehow opened the upper portion of the machine and took away Rs 2.39 lakh cash.

    Wadi Police registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

