    Wed, Mar 18th, 2020
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot

    Nerul: A massive fire broke out in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. According to several Twitter users, the blaze was reported near DY Patil stadium in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai at around 1.45 pm.

    No reports of casualties have been reported so far. Some reports state the fire broke out in the hostel while other reports inform that the blaze broke out near the stadium. Reports inform that fire tenders have been pressed to service to douse the fire.

    The exact cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained at the moment. The news broke out after several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to inform about the blaze. More details are awaited.

