    Published On : Wed, Mar 18th, 2020

    Corona Effect : Deekshabhoomi, Tekdi Mandir shut down in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Sacred monument Deekshabhoomi and renowned Ganesh Tekdi Mandir bore a deserted look on Wednesday. This was because both religious places have been closed for devotees to avoid large gathering in order to prevent Corona virus outbreak in Nagpur.

    While the temple has been closed for devotees, daily prayers are being offered by temple priests.

    The decisions to close down, the two monuments have upset many devotees who seek to offer prayers considering current scenario. But many said though they are unhappy, they welcome the move because it is for their own safety.

