    Published On : Wed, Mar 18th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    The Telegraph gets Press Council notice for Kovind-Covid wordplay

    The Press Council of India on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the editor of The Telegraph for its front page headline for the news report about former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogois nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

    The council said the headline violated the Norms of Journalistic Conduct. It said that the council was of the view that satirical comments ridiculing and denigrating the first citizen of the country is uncalled for and beyond the call for fair journalistic comment.

    President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated Gogoi to the Upper House of Parliament on Monday. In its frontpage headline on Tuesday, The Telegraph said, Kovind, not Covid, did it a reference to the raging COVID-19 global pandemic.

    The accompanying article described Gogoi as the Rafale-Ayodhya judge. Gogoi had headed benches that gave verdicts in the Ayodhya land dispute case as well as on petitions challenging the governments Rafale deal with France. Both verdicts were seen as favourable to the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government.

