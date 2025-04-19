Nagpur on Fire! Temperature Soars to 44.7°C

Nagpur: The second capital of Maharashtra, Nagpur, recorded the highest temperature of the season today on Saturday, hitting a scorching 44.7°C. This makes it the hottest place in the state for the day, surpassing Akola, which had recorded 44.3°C on Friday.
Earlier this week, cloudy weather had brought some relief, with temperatures dropping to around 36°C. However, the heat made a strong comeback on Friday, and Saturday saw a sharp rise in temperatures across the Vidarbha region.
Nagpur has now overtaken Akola, which had been consistently among the hottest districts in recent days. Here’s a look at today’s top temperatures across the region:
- Nagpur: 44.7°C
- Akola: 44.3°C
- Chandrapur & Wardha: 44.0°C
- Amravati: 43.8°C
- Brahmapuri: 43.6°C
- Yavatmal: 43.5°C
- Gadchiroli: 42.2°C
Most other districts in Vidarbha also reported temperatures above 40°C, indicating a widespread heatwave across the region.