Published On : Sat, Apr 19th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur on Fire! Temperature Soars to 44.7°C

Advertisement

Nagpur: The second capital of Maharashtra, Nagpur, recorded the highest temperature of the season today on Saturday, hitting a scorching 44.7°C. This makes it the hottest place in the state for the day, surpassing Akola, which had recorded 44.3°C on Friday.

Earlier this week, cloudy weather had brought some relief, with temperatures dropping to around 36°C. However, the heat made a strong comeback on Friday, and Saturday saw a sharp rise in temperatures across the Vidarbha region.

Gold Rate
19 April 2025
Gold 24 KT 95,800 /-
Gold 22 KT 89,100 /-
Silver / Kg - 96,300 /-
Platinum 44,000 /-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur has now overtaken Akola, which had been consistently among the hottest districts in recent days. Here’s a look at today’s top temperatures across the region:

  • Nagpur: 44.7°C
  • Akola: 44.3°C
  • Chandrapur & Wardha: 44.0°C
  • Amravati: 43.8°C
  • Brahmapuri: 43.6°C
  • Yavatmal: 43.5°C
  • Gadchiroli: 42.2°C

Most other districts in Vidarbha also reported temperatures above 40°C, indicating a widespread heatwave across the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement