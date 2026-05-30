Massive Fire at Ashiesh NX Showroom in Nagpur’s Mahal Area

Nagpur: Panic gripped the bustling Mahal area of Nagpur on Saturday morning after a massive fire broke out at Ashiesh NX, a prominent ready-made garments showroom, engulfing an entire floor of the commercial establishment and sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across the locality.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, though officials fear that property and stock worth several lakhs of rupees may have been destroyed in the blaze.

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According to preliminary information, the fire erupted at around 7 am inside the showroom located in the heart of Mahal, one of Nagpur’s busiest commercial hubs. Owing to the presence of large quantities of clothing and other highly combustible materials, the flames spread rapidly and soon engulfed an entire floor of the building.

Residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity were alarmed as dense black smoke filled the area, creating panic and drawing large crowds to the scene.

Upon receiving the alert, the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed multiple firefighting units to the spot. Around seven fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining commercial establishments.

Firefighters faced significant challenges while attempting to access the source of the fire due to the building’s layout and the intensity of the smoke. To facilitate firefighting operations and create a passage for the trapped smoke and flames, emergency personnel were forced to break open a rear wall of the showroom.

The operation continued for several hours as firefighters battled the blaze with the assistance of local residents and police personnel.

As a precautionary measure, police and fire officials cordoned off the entire area and restricted public movement near the affected building. Shopkeepers and pedestrians were advised to stay away from the site to ensure safety and allow uninterrupted rescue and firefighting operations.

Initial investigations have not yet established the exact cause of the fire. However, officials suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the incident. A detailed inquiry will be conducted after the site is declared safe and the cooling operations are completed.

According to local residents, smoke was first noticed emerging from the showroom during the early morning hours, following which authorities were immediately informed.

Officials stated that a comprehensive assessment of the damage can only be carried out after the fire is completely extinguished and experts inspect the affected premises. While no loss of life has been reported, the destruction of garments, furniture, electrical equipment and other inventory is expected to result in substantial financial losses.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of fire safety measures in commercial establishments, particularly those dealing with highly flammable materials. Authorities are expected to examine whether all mandatory fire prevention systems and safety protocols were in place at the showroom.

Further investigation is underway.

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