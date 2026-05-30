CM Fadnavis inspects waste-to-CNG plant at Bhandewadi

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the Waste-to-CNG project established at Bhandewadi in Nagpur and reviewed its operations, highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management and green energy initiatives.

During the visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the facility and was briefed on the project’s functioning, production process, operational capacity, and future expansion plans. Officials provided an overview of how municipal solid waste generated in the city is being scientifically processed to produce compressed natural gas (CNG), a cleaner and environmentally friendly fuel.

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The Waste-to-CNG plant has been developed with the objective of converting urban waste into a valuable energy resource while simultaneously addressing the growing challenge of solid waste management in Nagpur. By transforming garbage into fuel, the project is expected to significantly reduce the burden on landfill sites and contribute to cleaner urban surroundings.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the facility utilizes scientific waste-processing methods to generate CNG from organic and biodegradable waste. The initiative is expected to support the city’s efforts to reduce environmental pollution while creating a sustainable source of clean energy.

During the inspection, Fadnavis directed the concerned authorities to ensure the efficient operation of the project and strictly adhere to all environmental protection norms and safety standards. He stressed that maintaining high operational standards would be essential for achieving the project’s long-term objectives.

The Chief Minister said such innovative projects would play a crucial role in promoting cleanliness, renewable energy, and sustainable development across Maharashtra. He noted that waste-to-energy initiatives not only help tackle urban waste disposal challenges but also contribute to reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Fadnavis further observed that projects of this nature represent an important step toward building environmentally responsible cities and advancing the state’s vision of a greener and more sustainable future.

The Bhandewadi Waste-to-CNG project is expected to become a key component of Nagpur’s waste management infrastructure and serve as a model for similar initiatives in other urban centres across Maharashtra.

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