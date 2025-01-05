Massage Centre Sex Racket Busted in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur – A sex racket operating under the guise of a massage center was uncovered by the Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Crime Branch on Saturday. The raid, led by Police Inspector Kavita Isarkar, was conducted at Ganga Spa, situated on the first floor of Nitin Bichayat Kendra, Somalwada Square, Wardha Road.

The operation led to the arrest of Naveen Bhagwan Singh (37) and his wife Vandana alias Shruti Singh (28), both residents of Amar Nagar, Jagtap Layout, MIDC, Nagpur. According to police reports, the couple allegedly lured women into prostitution with promises of high earnings.

During the raid, four women forced into the racket were rescued. Police also seized items worth ₹58,090 from the premises.

The accused have been booked under Sections 143 and 3(5) of the BNS Act and Sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Authorities have stated that further investigations are ongoing to identify additional links to the illegal operation.

The police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help curb such unlawful practices in the city.