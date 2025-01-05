8th Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon packs punch for runners of all ages

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon, a landmark event aimed to promote fitness, unity, and a healthier lifestyle, brought together thousands of participants from all walks of life. With runners of all ages and abilities joining the race from across the nation, the Nagpur Marathon promises to be a celebration of resilience, determination, and the vibrant spirit of Nagpur.

A beautiful day to come together for a journey of strength, endurance, and camaraderie. Whether the runner was there to compete, to complete, or to cheer, The Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon offered it all.

The 8th edition of the Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon was organised by Adventures and You, who has a history of organizing such events for over a decade across India. The Race was organized in five categories of 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km. All the races started and culminated at the Institute of Science Grounds.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony Shri Shravan Hardikar, MD Maha Metro, said “Embrace Lifestyle that Suits Environment Conservation. The phenomenon of Climate Change is here to stay. And as citizens of this country, it is our duty to take steps aimed at conserving the environment. It is everyone’s responsibility to conserve the environment for our next generation and take steps in that direction. This can be done by travelling by public transport like Metro or by electric vehicles, cycling and even walking. Such steps would go a long way in reducing carbon footprint, said Shri Shravan Hardikar, MD, Maha Metro, here on Sunday.

Speaking further he said, it is essential that we change our lifestyle to suit the environment conditions. While greeting participants of Maha Metro Marathon, he urged one and all to identify the goals for the New Year and follow those. “One should be stress-free and embrace a hobby for oneself like music, sports, which would enrich oneself in the long run,” Shri Hardikar added.

Shri Anil Kumar Kokate, Director (SP), Shri Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Director (RSS) and Shri Harendra Pandey, Director (Finance) were present on the occasion. Dr.Anup Marar, CEO (Healthcare), Meghe Group of Institutions, Shri. Kartik Uttarwar, Dean Priyadarshini College of Management, Dr.Kevin Agrawal (Physiotherapist) from Akhada Studio, Dr.Nitin Awasthi from Baidyanath Lifesciences, Shri.Ajit Chauhan from Amul India were prominently present for the prize distribution ceremony.

The Marathon was organised by Shri Mitesh Rambhia of Adventures and You.

Following are the results of the winners in different race catefories;

42 KMS Men

Shri. Gangaram Mourya: 03:35:36

Chotaram: 03:45:29

Venigalla Choudary: 03:57:41

42 KMS Women

Rutuja Dhake: 04:52:49

Deepmala Salunkhe: 05:03:15

21 KMS Men

Manohar Barai: 01:24:02

Omprakash: 01:24:28

Jitendra Patle: 01:26:17

21 KMS Women

Bhagirathi: 01:24:56

Sheetal Ambekar: 01:36:03

Nikita Sahu: 01:38:34

10 KMS Men

Vaibhav Dandekar: 00:40:21

Atul Mankar: 00:40:33

Rushikesh Wadkar: 00:40:39

10 KMS Women

Rita Tarare: 00:43:22

Ankita Mankar: 00:45:26

Rutuja Madavi: 00:45:27