Sarita Kaushik Unveils Second Edition of ‘Better Than the Dreams’ Celebrating Maha Metro’s Transformation

Nagpur– The second edition of Better Than the Dreams, penned by acclaimed author Sarita Kaushik, was officially unveiled on January 5, 2025, at Crossword, Nagpur, by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

The book chronicles the remarkable achievements of Maha Metro between 2022 and 2024, encapsulating its evolution from a transportation initiative into a transformative urban force. Highlighting key milestones, Better Than the Dreams reflects how the Nagpur Metro has redefined urban mobility, fostered sustainable development, and established itself as a benchmark for metro projects worldwide.

In his address, Shri Fadnavis commended the Maha Metro team for their visionary leadership and relentless efforts in improving urban infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for Nagpur’s citizens. The book serves not only as a testament to Maha Metro’s achievements but also as an inspiration for future endeavors in urban planning and development.

Sarita Kaushik’s second edition reiterates the promise of Maha Metro as more than a transport solution – a beacon of progress, sustainability, and excellence.