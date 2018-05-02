Married woman murdered, body dumped in well at Butibori, paramour arrested

Nagpur: A married woman was brutally murdered and her body was dumped in a well in Butibori area on Wednesday. A man who was in love with the woman has been arrested in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Sharda Arvind Shinde (43), resident of Chintamani Nagar, Gittikhadan.

According to police, husband of the deceased Arvind Shinde on December 3 lodged a complaint with Gittikhadan police that his wife Sharda was missing. Sharda was working at Cinemax Eternity Mall in Sitabuldi as sanitation worker. On December 2, she went to work as usual but did not return home in the evening. Arvind searched her at all places but could not find her. After registering a case, cops scanned CCTV cameras at Variety Square and found that Sharda had come in a red colour Wagon R car but returned soon and left in the car on Wardha Road. Subsequently, cops scanned CCTV cameras on Wardha Road and found the car travelling till Hotel Pride. Cops also found the car number as (MH-31/CN 4762) and searched for the owner of the car. The car belonged to Vijay Eknath Vani, resident of Plot No. 31, Shubharambh Society.

The DB Squad and a team of police went to the address and questioned Vijay Vani. He told police that the car is being used by his elder brother Chandrakant Vani (47). Subsequently, cops grilled Chandrakant who said that he was in love with Sharda since the past two and a half years. Sharda had stopped talking to Chandrakant as he suspected she was having affairs with some other men. On December 2, Chandrakant and Sharda met at Maruti Seva Showroom in Wadi in the evening. After visiting Cinemax Eternity Mall for sometime, Chandrakant took her towards Butibori. However, at secluded farm on Umred Road, Chandrakant pushed Sharda in a nearby well. But as Sharda was not drowning, Chandrakant threw big stones on her head twice and killed her. Thereafter, with the intention to destroy evidence, Chandrakant burned Sharda’s duty uniform kept in his car at some distance away. Cops visited the spot and later arrested Chandrakant Vani under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.