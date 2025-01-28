Married woman ends life after video call to mother in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 24-year old married woman ended her life after making a video call to her mother, during which she tearfully recounted the abuse by her husband in Lakadganj Police Station area of Nagpur. The police have booked her husband for abetment to suicide.

Ashwini Bhaveshkumar Badule, a resident of Plot No 347, Garoba Maidan, Kapsi Square, Old Bagadganj, reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her matrimonial home on January 24 at around 11 pm. The police have registered a case against her husband, Bhaveshkumar Premchand Badule (32), under Sections 108 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

According to police, Ashwini married Bhaveshkumar on June 7, 2024. Soon after the marriage, Bhaveshkumar allegedly began abusing and torturing her. He reportedly subjected her to physical violence and verbal abuse. He also restricted her communication with her parents.

On January 24 at 10.45 am, Ashwini made a video call to her mother, Malti Purushottam Kukte (52), a resident of Plot No 81, Jai Durga Nagar, Pardi. During the call, Ashwini, in tears, shared the details of the atrocities inflicted by her husband. Her mother reportedly attempted to console her during the conversation. Later that same day at 11 pm, Ashwini was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home. Investigations are ongoing.