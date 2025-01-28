Burglary spree: Four houses targeted in Nagpur, booty worth Rs 21 lakh stolen

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra continues to witness a spate of thefts, with four cases reported in Jaripatka, Hudkeshwar, Nandanvan and Kalamna Police Station areas. The total stolen goods and cash are estimated to be worth Rs 21 lakh.

Rs 13.20 lakh booty stolen from Jaripatka house

In the first case, thieves targeted a house in Jaripatka Police Station area and stole gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 13.20 lakh.

According to the police, Amit Shobhrajmal Bhojwani (34), residing at Plot No 146, Dayanand Park, Housing Board Society, had left for a tour to Bedaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on December 26.The thief entered the house by breaking the main door latch open and fled with gold ornaments and Rs 4.60 lakh in cash collectively worth Rs 13.20 lakh. The theft was discovered when the family returned on Monday at 5 am.

The family, which owns a confectionery store at Khapri, had securely stored their jewellery and other assets in their wardrobe before leaving for the holiday.

Police highlighted that the lane where the house is located lacks CCTV cameras, making it challenging to ascertain the exact date of the burglary. “However, the accused has left fingerprints at multiple locations inside the house, which have been collected by the forensic team,” he said. A dog squad was also deployed to help the investigation.

The police have registered a case of burglary and are actively investigating to identify and apprehend the accused. Efforts are underway to analyze the forensic evidence, and nearby areas are being combed for leads.

Gold chain stolen from bus passenger in Hudkeshwar

In the second case, thieves stole gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a passenger travelling in Hudkeshwar.

Sarubai Yeshwant Bagde (70), a resident of Plot 07, Shree Mahalaxmi Nagar, returned to Nagpur from Katol in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on Saturday evening. She then boarded an Aapli Bus and alighted at Hudkeshwar, only to discover that her gold chain was missing from her bag. Hudkeshwar Police have registered a theft case.

Rs 1.5 lakh burgled from house in Nandanvan

In the third case, gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from a house in Nandanvan Police Station area.

Omprakash Balkrishna Modak (45), a resident of Padole Nagar near Kushinara Buddha Vihar, left for Mayo Hospital on Saturday. During his absence, the thief broke the front door latch and stole gold ornaments and Rs 90,000 in cash. Nandanvan Police are investigating the case.

Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna

Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs three lakh were stolen from a house in Gulshan Nagar area of Kalamna Police Station area. According to police, Harish Bhushan Bokde (29), a resident of Plot No 263, Shirke Nagar, Gulshan Nagar, had gone to work on Saturday. The thief entered the house and fled away with gold ornaments worth Rs three lakh. Kalamna Police have registered a case of theft.