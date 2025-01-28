Nagpur’s teenage girl ends life after research on “what happens after death”

The girl had procured a stone-bladed knife she had seen in a Swiss museum. With the weapon she inflicted multiple cuts on her wrists, including two cross-shaped marks, before slitting her throat

Nagpur: In a tragic and unsettling incident, a 17-year-old girl from Chhatrapati Nagar under Dhantoli Police Station’s jurisdiction in Nagpur took her own life after reportedly researching topics like “What happens after death” and exploring metaphysical ideologies online.

The deceased, a Class 12 Arts student known for her proficiency in 12 languages, was found in her bedroom with severe injuries to her wrists and throat. Her parents discovered her lifeless body early Monday morning. A four-page suicide note, partially written in German, was left behind, shedding light on her fascination with death, emotionless states, and foreign ideologies, including the Nazi regime, Russian culture, and metaphysics.

Gold Rate Monday 27 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 80,400 /- Gold 22 KT 74,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the girl had procured a stone-bladed knife, reportedly inspired by one she had seen in a Swiss museum. The weapon, which is not available locally, is suspected to have been ordered online. Using the knife, she inflicted multiple cuts on her wrists, including two cross-shaped marks, before slitting her throat.

Dhantoli Police, led by Senior WPI Anamika Mirzapure, conducted a panchnama at the scene. Investigators are also probing her online activities to understand her motive further, suspecting she may have been influenced by online gaming or forums discussing extreme ideologies.

The girl, described as academically bright and deeply intellectual, had been living with her parents in Nagpur since June 2024, after her father’s transfer to the city. Her father is a senior officer at the Reserve Bank of India, while her mother has been homebound following an accident. The family resided on the ground floor of their home, with relatives living on the upper floor.

Sources close to the family revealed that the teenager had shown signs of depression and increasing detachment over the past few months, which had gone unnoticed. Her suicide note contained profound reflections on death, the soul’s journey, and her perceived loneliness, raising questions about her mental health.

The disturbing role of online influences

Police also noted her addiction to online gaming and frequent searches related to foreign cultures, death, and metaphysics. Investigators suspect that these factors may have contributed to her mental state and decision.

The incident has left her family, including her devastated parents, grappling with grief and unanswered questions. Experts are being consulted to analyze the content of her suicide note, which required translation from German and interpretation of its metaphysical references.

Authorities urge awareness

The case has once again highlighted the dangers of unmonitored internet usage and the impact of loneliness on young minds. Authorities have urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and look out for early signs of mental health struggles.

Dhantoli Police have registered a case of accidental death and are continuing their investigation to trace the origin of the knife and determine whether external factors contributed to the tragedy.