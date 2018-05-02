Married man marries with another woman, threatens to kill her, arrested

Nagpur: A married man not only tied the nuptial knot with another woman but also threatened to kill her and also end his life when the truth came to light. The accused has been arrested by Sakkardara police.

The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz Khan alias Sajeb Ali Karim Ali (32), native of P_lot No. 33, Lane No. 2, Imammai Pirgate, Bhopal (MP).

According to police, the 28 year old complainant, resident of Sakkardara area, had posted her profile on Shaadi.com on February 9, 2021. The accused, after seeing the profile, phoned her and posed himself as a doctor. The accused is already married and has a daughter also. But he hid his marital status and married the complainant. The complainant woman’s father had given a gold chain and ring worth Rs 85,000 to the accused during the wedding as dowry. However, when the woman came to know the truth about the marital status of the accused and confronted him, the accused Shahnawaz Khan threatened to kill her and also kill himself. But the victim woman gathered courage and registered a case against the accused with Sakkardara police in this connection.

Sakkardara PSI Lokhande booked the accused Shahnawaz Khan alias Sajeb Ali Karim Ali under Sections 420, 406, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, Section 66(D) of IT Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.