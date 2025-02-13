Urich Cinema Multiplex opening at Wardha – with 1st Dolby Atmos Screen of Vidarbha

Vidarbha is on the brink of a cinematic revolution with the much-anticipated launch of Urich Cinema, a state-of-the-art 3-screen multiplex set to open on 14th February 2025 at Urich Mall, Wardha. Designed to offer an unmatched movie experience, Urich Cinema combines cutting-edge technology with luxurious comfort, setting a new standard for entertainment in the region.

Movie lovers can look forward to an exhilarating experience with one of the screens featuring Vidarbha’s first Dolby Atmos sound system, which delivers breathtakingly realistic sound quality. Dolby Atmos creates a multidimensional audio experience, where sound moves around you with stunning clarity and precision, drawing you deeper into the movie.

The cinema is equipped with modern projection technology and a silver high-gain screens, ensuring vivid, crystal-clear visuals with enhanced brightness and contrast. The state-of-the-art acoustics are carefully designed to provide optimum sound quality, giving every seat in the auditorium an equally immersive experience.

Comfort is at the heart of the Urich Cinema experience. From cosy recliners to ergonomically designed lumbar seats, the seating options are thoughtfully chosen to offer maximum relaxation, allowing patrons to sit back and enjoy the show in style. Intelligent air conditioning ensures a perfectly regulated environment, adapting to the audience size and external conditions to maintain ideal comfort throughout the screening.

The interiors of Urich Cinema are a visual treat in themselves. Featuring designer carpets and sleek, modern aesthetics, the ambiance is sophisticated and welcoming. Every detail has been meticulously curated to create a space that exudes elegance and luxury while maintaining a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Adding to the overall experience is the spacious food court, which offers a wide variety of sumptuous snacks and beverages. Whether you crave classic movie popcorn or a more substantial meal, the food court is the perfect place to grab a bite before or after your movie.

Urich Cinema is more than just a place to watch movies—it’s an experience that elevates entertainment to a whole new level. With its world-class facilities, innovative technology, and focus on comfort and style, it aims to become the premier movie destination for residents of Wardha and surrounding areas.

Mark your calendars for 14th February 2025, and be among the first to experience cinema in its most modern and immersive form. Urich Cinema at Urich Mall, Wardha is ready to welcome you to a new era of movie magic.