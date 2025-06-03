Markets extend losses for 3rd session

Advertisement



Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by a widespread selloff amid renewed foreign fund outflows and growing geopolitical uncertainties.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,737.51. During the day, it dropped 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent to 80,575.09. The NSE Nifty plunged 174.10 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,542.50.

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports declined 2.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the only gainer in the pack. Adani Group’s 10 listed companies ended lower. –

