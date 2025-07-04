Marathi Students Falsely Labeled as ‘Hindi Minority’ for Admission: Major Education Scam Uncovered in Nagpur

Education has long been regarded as one of the most sacred and value-driven pillars of society. But a recent exposé from Nagpur Today has shaken this belief to the core, revealing a well-organized education scam operating across Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region.

Marathi Students Passed Off as ‘Hindi Minority’

During the ongoing Engineering CAP (Centralized Admission Process) rounds, a racket has come to light where agents are manipulating admission records to show Marathi-speaking students as ‘Hindi minority’ candidates. This allows them to secure reserved quota seats under the minority category, bypassing merit-based selection.

This isn’t just a case of minor manipulation—it’s a well-oiled racket that has been operating for years, involving fake documentation, donation deals, and collusion with educational institutions.

A Deeply Entrenched Scam

The scam reportedly involves:

Fake school leaving certificates , where the student’s mother tongue is changed from Marathi to Hindi.



, where the student’s mother tongue is changed from Marathi to Hindi. Use of forged documents like Proforma “O” to falsely establish the student’s eligibility as a Hindi-speaking minority.

Bogus school stamps, falsified signatures, and in some cases, silent support from negligent education department officials.

The entire scheme is highly organized and systemic.

Lavish Agent Operations Across Nagpur

This racket isn’t limited to backdoor dealings. Agents operate from plush offices in localities such as Nandanvan, Ambazari, Wardha Road, Civil Lines, Dighori, Sakkardara, and Trimurti Nagar. These offices feature air-conditioning, reception staff, and even luxury vehicles like BMWs, Mercedes, and Jeeps — symbols of the enormous profits being made.

Some agents offer “package deals”, where donation amounts are fixed based on the student’s CET (Common Entrance Test) score.

Hundreds of Fake Admissions, Crores in Profits

Every year, hundreds of students are fraudulently admitted under the minority quota through this racket. Estimates suggest the agents involved have earned crores of rupees, turning a noble system of opportunity into a marketplace.

Government Authorities Remain Silent

So far, agencies like the CET Cell, Directorate of Education, and other regulatory bodies have failed to take any meaningful action. Allegations have surfaced that some colleges are deliberately turning a blind eye to these manipulations.

Meanwhile, deserving, hardworking, and financially underprivileged students continue to lose out on seats they rightfully deserve.

Nagpur Today Holds Solid Evidence

Nagpur Today has gathered a list of students, agents, and colleges involved in the scam. However, in a responsible move to avoid jeopardizing student futures, the publication has withheld those names for now.

Time for Action Is Now

Educational experts, parent associations, and student groups are calling for an immediate and thorough investigation. They demand that the government step in, identify and punish those responsible, and dismantle this exploitative system rooted in corruption.

This isn’t just a case of administrative irregularity — it’s a direct attack on the future of an entire generation. When education itself becomes a commodity sold through fraud and influence, no amount of digital progress can prevent the moral decay of a society.