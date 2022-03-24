Marathi mandatory for local govt authorities

The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that aims to make use of Marathi language mandatory in official works of local authorities, including civic bodies and corporations formed by the state government.

State minister Subhash Desai said the introduction of the bill was necessitated as the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964 did not make it mandatory for the local authorities to use Marathi in their official works.

He also cited examples of the authorities taking advantage of the lack of the provision in the Act.

“It is our effort to do away with that mistake,” Desai said. “Any (local) authority, be it established by the state government or the central government or (state-run) corporations, will have to use Marathi while interacting with people and in internal works too,” he said.

The minister also said the use of English or Hindi by local authorities for certain government works like communicating with foreign ambassadors has been allowed.

Speaking on the bill earlier, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar wondered why the love for Marathi surfaces when elections are around.

He was apparently referring to local body polls, including that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which are due. Sagar backed the bill and said all the files must be in Marathi only. Countering him, Desai said the issue should not be linked to politics.