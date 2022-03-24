Grim picture: Nagpur district to see rise in fiery natural calamities by 2050: Study

Extreme temperatures, excess rainy days, drought-like situations and cloudburst incidents also to rise across Vidarbha, predicted Centre for Science, Technology and Policy in its study

Nagpur: A study conducted by an NGO — Centre for Science, Technology and Policy – has painted a grim picture as far as occurrence of natural calamities in Nagpur district are concerned. In fact, The NGO conducted the study in all districts of Maharashtra and came out with shocking findings.

In Nagpur district, the emission of greenhouse gases will lead to an increase in the temperature by 1.1 degree Celsius during summer and 1.6 degrees Celsius in winter by 2050, predicted Centre for Science, Technology and Policy in its study conducted recently.

According to the study, the temperature in winter and summer seasons all over Maharashtra will increase by 1-2 degree Celsius by 2050. The rise in temperature will affect the drought-prone districts more. The climate change will increase rainfall intensity and also increase the summer days. Due to this, the flood and drought incidents, damage to agriculture, effect on wildlife will see an increase in the next three decades, claimed the study.

The study further revealed that increasing pollution is a big threat to the weather in Maharashtra. Due to pollution, number of rainy days will rise by 2-5 days between 2021-2050 in Nagpur district. At the same time, average rainfall will also increase by 11%. Excess rainy days incidents will increase by 1-2 days and cloudburst incidents will also increase by 1-3 days in near future.

In Vidarbha, the incidents of excess rainfall and cloudburst incidents will increase by 2-8 days. Similarly, the rainy days will also increase in near future all over Vidarbha. As per the study, Washim will experience 8-9 more rainy days, Chandrapur 6-7 more rainy days while, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, GondiaWardha Amravati, Buldhana and Akola will experience 2-5 more rainy days in the next three decades.

According to Environment Researcher, President of Green Planet Society and Member of MoEF&CC Regional Empowered Committee Suresh Chopane, they conducted the study with the help of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and CORDEX data, which revealed all these surprising facts, which need to be addressed in the near future. Felling of trees for development is the main reason for global warming and the whole world is facing this menace.

According to the study, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country due to climate change and the recent incidents of flood and drought are its examples. The ever increasing urban population and infrastructure development has been leading to rise in the urban heat, which is not only affecting the cities, but also the villages in the State. The solution is immediate curbing of air pollution from thermal power stations, plantation in urban areas and industrial regions, rain water harvesting, etc. are some options we still have, to improve the grim situation, said the study.