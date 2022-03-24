Nickita Arora is all set to make her Tollywood debut in 2022.

A journalism graduate from Delhi university.. this diva has modelled for top notch designers and brands and a lot of cover magazines.

The stunning beauty is all set to debut in the Telegu Film Industry, Tollywood and entrance everyone with her beauty and excellence with the upcoming film titled “Bathuku bustand” alongside Allu Arjun’s cousin brother Viran Muttamsetty.

She says until a few months ago she would’ve never imagined herself on silver screen but finds herself lucky and believes the industry has shown her so much love . With her talent she cracked the audition and the actor reveals she didn’t take help of a language tutor before shooting for her Telugu film, But now has gradually gotten a hold of the language.

It’s just the beginning as there are plenty of exhilarating assignments lined up for this star and she’s opening it one by one.