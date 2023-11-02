Maratha quota stir: Security tightened at Dy CM’s house in Nagpur

Nagpur: Police have tightened security at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur due to the ongoing agitation in parts of the State over the Maratha reservation demand, a media report said on Wednesday.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar reviewed the security arrangements at Fadnavis’ residence at Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area here on Tuesday evening. Considering the Maratha quota agitation, he ordered increased insecurity measures, the report added.

Nagpur, the hometown of BJP leader Fadnavis, is witnessing a group of Maratha quota supporters planning to launch a ‘Mundan Andolan’ in the Mahal area on Wednesday. Incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of the State recently.

In response to the situation, state-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts. Additionally, curfew and Internet shutdowns were imposed in parts of Beed on Monday, where protesters targeted the houses of political leaders.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has urged people to refrain from violence and called on political parties to avoid activities that could escalate the situation.

