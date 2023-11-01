Jarange-Patil Warns of Consequences for Delayed Maratha Reservation

Shivba Sanghatana President Manoj Jarange-Patil, in his eighth day of an indefinite hunger strike, escalated his stance on the Maratha reservation issue, vowing to continue his protest until the Maratha community receives full quotas under the ‘Kunbi Caste.’ He stated that the government would have to face the repercussions of their actions.

Accusations of Government’s Delay Tactics

Jarange-Patil expressed his frustration, asserting that the people of Maharashtra strongly resent the government’s delay tactics in granting Maratha reservations. He accused the government of denying reservation despite the availability of documentary evidence, all while surrounded by hundreds of concerned villagers and his supporters.

Allegations of Time-Wasting by Maharashtra Government

He accused the Maharashtra government of attempting to “kill time” by seeking further extensions to meet the Maratha community’s demands. Jarange-Patil pointedly mentioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar as individuals who would bear the repercussions of their actions.

Temporary Break and Deadline for Maratha Quotas

Jarange-Patil had briefly resumed drinking water following concerns about his deteriorating health. However, he made it clear that unless Maratha quotas were announced before November 1, he would resume his hunger strike.

Government’s All-Party Meeting and Reassurances

In response to the ongoing protest, the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting with 32 top leaders present. They adopted a unanimous resolution promising to grant reservations to the Maratha community, but they emphasized the need to address legal complexities and ensure the reservations would withstand legal scrutiny. Chief Minister Shinde reassured that Maratha quotas would not disrupt the reservations of any other community.

Jarange-Patil Rejects Political Parties and State Government’s Efforts

Jarange-Patil rejected the pleas made by all political parties and the state government’s decision to issue ‘Kunbi Caste’ certificates to those whose documents were identified by a state-appointed panel, the retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee.

