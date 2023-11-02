Income Tax searches at coal trader, transporter in Nagpur, other cities

Nagpur: The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday conducted massive searches against coal traders and transporters in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Pune, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kolkata in connection with tax evasion worth crores of rupees, royalty and evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), a report in local media said.

According to the media report, the action stemmed from the seizure of eight trucks in January this year, associated with allegations of evasion of taxes worth crores of rupees, including royalty, GST, and environmental cess, against the BS Steel Company in Wani. The raids were conducted at business houses of Anant Agrawal in Nagpur’s Wardhaman Nagar, and a coal transporter Chadda, the report claimed.

Agrawal, operating within the coal trade under the banner of Sangita Sales Private Limited, was at the centre of the operation, the report claimed. The residence and office of Agarwal’s brother, Arun Agarwal, in Nagpur, and the transporter Chadda, were subjected to raids in Nagpur, Chandrapur and other places.

The report said that the I-T Department undertook this action following a tip-off about undisclosed income of crores of rupees. Other than Nagpur, the searches were also initiated against the facilities of these transporters at Pune, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata. The report claimed a whopping 150 I-T officials were part of the separate teams led by a core team of Nagpur IT officials. Huge number of incriminating documents were seized by the I-T officials during the searches, the report said.

