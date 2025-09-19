Maratha quota: Maharashtra GR harmed interests of OBCs: Wadettiwar

Mumbai: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday alleged that the Maharashtra Government’s recent Government Resolution on Maratha quota has harmed the interests of OBCs, and accused it of spreading hatred between communities and fuelling unrest in the State, especially in the Marathwada region.

He also attacked Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, alleging that he was indulging in “hypocrisy” over the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota issue, and asked him to clarify his stand.

On September 2, 2025, the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation issued a Government Resolution (GR) on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates.

The decision triggered restlessness among the OBC community members, who are opposing the possible inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation purposes.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Wadettiwar said the Mahayuti Government’s decision has reignited the Maratha-OBC conflict in Marathwada.

“Students are being removed from schools, hatred is spreading between communities. This government has no vision for development. It only thrives on caste politics and is pushing Maharashtra into a pit,” the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief said.

“Who will revoke this anti-OBC decision and when? The government must answer,” he demanded. The government had issued the GR in response to activist Manoj Jarange’s five-day-long hunger strike in Mumbai.

Wadettiwar said senior Ministers and OBC sub-committee members Chhagan Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde should clearly state in the official meetings the stand they project outside.

Wadettiwar criticised Bhujbal, saying that if he was asking people not to support those who backed the agitation of Jarange Patil, then the government itself should be toppled as it had issued the GR that has adversely impacted OBC reservations.

“On the one hand Bhujbal praises the Chief Minister, while on the other, he criticises him. This is hypocrisy. If the government claims OBC reservations are not being affected, then let it convene a meeting of all leaders. We will present the proof of how the OBCs are being harmed,” he said.

Bhujbal has been objecting to the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category. Wadettiwar also hit out at BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar for his alleged derogatory remarks made recently against senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil and his parents.

“Padalkar’s criticism amounted to abusing one’s parents. Criticise political leaders if you want, but dragging their parents is unacceptable. This has never happened in Maharashtra’s politics. Under whose instructions is Padalkar speaking? Who is backing him?” he asked.