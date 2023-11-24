Maratha quota: Justice Shinde reviews reports on Kunbi records in Nagpur Divn

Nagpur: The committee chaired by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde on Thursday conducted a departmental review here to prescribe the procedure for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas in the Marathwada region. The meeting took place at the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner’s office.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, all Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors in State need to find Kunbi records. Accordingly, under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, coordination officers were appointed in Nagpur division and a special room was established to examine the old records available with citizens, genealogical, educational and revenue proofs, charters given by institutions, national documents etc. Justice Shinde reviewed the district-wise reports.

Advertisement

Officials including District Collector Vipin Itankar, Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda, Gondia Collector Chinmay Gotmare, Wardha Collector Rahul Kardile, Bhandara Collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar and Gadchiroli Collector Sanjay Meena, were also present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement