Cops hunt 2 brokers for duping Kalamna fruit-seller of Rs 15 lakh

Nagpur: Kalamna Police have launched a search for two brokers who allegedly duped a fruit wholesale trader of over Rs 15.35 lakh.

Identified as Mohammad Aamir Raza and Mohammad Fail, the accused are the residents of Shop No 08, Kalamna Market. The victim, Ravinish Shrinivas Pande (42), who owns Maa Jagdamba Fruit Company at Hall No 4, Shop Nos. 2, 3 and 4, at Kalamna Market, also works as commission agent for supplying fruits.

In his complaint, Pande stated that the accused duo procured a sweet lime consignment from him for Rs 18.64 lakh in 2020-21. However, they did not pay him Rs 15.35 lakh. When he asked them for the remaining payment, they issued a cheque to him. The cheque bounced. When he again personally met them for payment of the outstanding amount, they threatened to kill him.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 502(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Mohammad Aamir Raza and Mohammad Fail and are searching for them.

