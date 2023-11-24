Good news: 4% DA hike for Maharashtra Govt employees

Nagpur: Good news for the Maharashtra Government employees. The State Government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 percent. Therefore, the dearness allowance has now been increased from 42 percent to 46 percent. Arrears of Dearness Allowance will also be paid from July 1, 2023. A Government Resolution in this regard has been issued by the State Government.

There was a demand for increasing dearness allowance for the past several days. Dearness Allowance is increased twice a year. On November 23, the Finance Department announced the decision to increase the dearness allowance according to the government decision. Earlier, on June 30, 2023, the State Government had increased the dearness allowance of the employees by four percent.

Advertisement

A statement said that the question of revising the rate of Dearness Allowance admissible to State Government employees and other eligible full-time employees was under consideration of the Government. Subsequently, the Government ordered that the rate of admissible dearness allowance on basic pay in the revised pay structure as per Seventh Pay Commission from July 1, 2023 shall be increased from 42% to 46%. The said Dearness Allowance increase should be paid in cash along with the salary of November, 2023 with arrears for the period from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023.

The State Government pensioners will also get the benefit of the hike in dearness allowance. The 4 percent DA hike will be applied on the total amount of their basic pension from July 1. The increase will be given with arrears from July 1, 2023 with November 2023 pension.

Pensioners of recognised and aided educational institutions, agriculture universities and affiliated colleges will get the benefit too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement