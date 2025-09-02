Maratha Agitation Secures Breakthrough; Government Agrees to Key Demands

Mumbai: The ongoing hunger strike led by Manoj Jarange at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan took a decisive turn today as the state government’s Maratha sub-committee agreed to implement key demands raised by the protesters.
The committee assured that the Hyderabad Gazette would be approved, allowing individuals from villages, extended families, and clans to receive Kunbi caste certificates after due verification. This fulfills Jarange’s primary demand for recognition.
Key Assurances by the Sub-Committee:
- Immediate implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette
- Kunbi caste certificates for villagers, clan members, and relatives after verification
- Swift decision on the Satara Gazette
- Withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters by the end of September
- Government job opportunities based on educational qualifications
- Financial assistance of ₹15 crore to families of those who sacrificed their lives, to be deposited within a week
The sub-committee, which includes Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, and Manikrao Kokate, has taken this crucial step to persuade Jarange to end his fast. The final draft of the government’s decision will now be sent to Jarange for approval.
If these recommendations are formally accepted, the government will issue an immediate resolution for implementation, raising hopes that the Maratha agitation may soon come to an end.